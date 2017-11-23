'Independent he isn't' - Steven Joyce hits out at appointment of Sir Michael Cullen to tax working group

National's Steven Joyce has wasted no time in hitting out at the appointment of former Labour finance minister Sir Michael Cullen to the Government's tax working group.

"Michael is man of many talents but independent he isn't," Mr Joyce said.

Labour says the working group will consider a capital gains or land tax, but not on the family home, a progressive company tax system and a tax system that delivers positive environmental outcomes - though not specifically a carbon tax.

"The reality is that the very thing they talk about around property speculation is already taxed," Mr Joyce said.

"Someone who buys and sells for profit has their income taxed."

GST could be implemented for online purchases under $400, but may be taken off things like fruit and veg and tampons.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says there will be no major changes before the 2020 election so voters can have their say.