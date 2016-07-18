 

Independent advisor appointed to speed up Christchurch earthquake insurance claims

The Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Dr Megan Woods, today announced that an independent Ministerial advisor is required to speed up the remaining earthquake claims. 

"Christchurch, New Zealand - March 26, 2011: House in Avonside collapses in the largest earthquake Christchurch has ever experienced - 7.1 on the Richter Scale on March 26, 2011 in Christchurch."

A house that has collapsed after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake (File picture).

Source: istock.com

This follows the resignation of the chair of the EQC board, Sir Maarten Wevers. 

She said in a statement that she will be appointing an interim chair to oversee the changes that are required to finish the claims once and for all. 

"I acknowledge there are people at EQC in Christchurch and around the country who are working hard but it's clear to me that extra assistance is required to allow EQC to respond quickly and effectively to the challenge of sorting out the remaining claims". 

The new Ministerial Advisor will report directly to her and work with the board and management. 

"I've made it clear I am not satisfied with where EQC is at in respect of the Canterbury Earthquake work seven years on from the February event.

"For the around 2600 people with unresolved claims, being stuck in limbo is unacceptable. We've got to see faster progress for these people so that they can get their lives back on track."

It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.
Source: 1 NEWS
On the seventh anniversary of the quake that claimed 185 lives, Christchurch’s mayor reflects.
Source: Breakfast

