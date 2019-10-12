Incumbent Justin Lester trails Andy Foster in Wellington mayoral race

An upset is on the cards in the Wellington mayoral race with incumbent Justin Lester trailing Andy Foster by 715 votes.

Despite the lead, Mr Foster, whose campaign was financially supported by Sir Peter Jackson, was not getting ahead of himself.

“There’s a way to go yet, but we’re on the right side of the ledger," he said.

Mr Foster was proud of the work him and his team had done.

Six new councillors were elected in Wellington.

Mr Lester was disappointed but remains optimistic but if he doesn’t win, he is excited to spend more time with family.

Around 5000 late and special votes are still to be counted with a preliminary result expected tomorrow and a final result not expected until the middle of next week.