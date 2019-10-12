TODAY |

Incumbent Justin Lester trails Andy Foster in Wellington mayoral race

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Politics

An upset is on the cards in the Wellington mayoral race with incumbent Justin Lester trailing Andy Foster by 715 votes.

Despite the lead, Mr Foster, whose campaign was financially supported by Sir Peter Jackson, was not getting ahead of himself.

“There’s a way to go yet, but we’re on the right side of the ledger," he said.

Mr Foster was proud of the work him and his team had done.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incumbents in Wellington City and Hutt City are in trouble while John Tamihere suffered a heavy defeat in the Auckland election. Source: 1 NEWS

Six new councillors were elected in Wellington.

Mr Lester was disappointed but remains optimistic but if he doesn’t win, he is excited to spend more time with family.

Around 5000 late and special votes are still to be counted with a preliminary result expected tomorrow and a final result not expected until the middle of next week.


Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Foster is ahead by 700 votes after receiving 24,108 votes compared to Mr Lester's 23,393 votes. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Evacuate to save your life' - Millions told to get to safety as Typhoon Hagibis looms
2
Typhoon Hagibis in pictures: Japan lashed by rain as super typhoon approaches
3
Extraordinary footage shows Japanese team wading through typhoon flooding in order to practice
4
One person dead as Typhoon Hagibis bears down on Japan
5
Canadian rugby league club who offered Sonny Bill Williams huge deal says All Black has 'shown interest'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Dunedin goes Green as Aaron Hawkins elected as the city's next mayor

Dalziel re-elected as Christchurch mayor, embattled councillor Deon Swiggs loses seat
00:27

Andy Foster holds slight lead over incumbent Justin Lester in race to be Wellington's mayor
02:05

Phil Goff beats John Tamihere to secure second term as Auckland mayor