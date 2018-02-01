'Incredibly sensitive and tough area' - Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in state care announced by Jacinda Ardern

A Royal Commission of Inquiry into the abuse in state care has been announced, and is the final commitment in the government's 100 day plan.

The Prime Minister revealed the launch of the inquiry today with Minister of Internal Affairs Tracey Martin of NZ First.

"This is an incredibly sensitive and tough area," Jacinda Ardern said.

A Royal Commission, the highest level of inquiry they are able to use, reflects the seriousness that is required and acknowledges the independence survivors and victims asked for, and the level of impact it has had on their lives, she said.

It is estimated to take three years, but Ms Ardern said "we accept it may take more time",

"This is a chance to confront our history and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again.

"It is a significant step towards acknowledging and learning from the experiences of those who have been abused in state care."

"The process will be responsive to the needs of victims and survivors and support them to tell their stories," she said.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry will be headed by the former Governor-General, Sir Anand Satyanand.

The time period will cover from 1950 to 1999, with Ms Martin saying it will "take a broad view of abuse and consider physical, sexual and emotional abuse and neglect".

Sir Anand will firstly be consulting on the draft terms of the inquiry so people are able to have their say on the process.

Ms Ardern was previously quoted saying she wanted "the state held accountable to see what we should have done to keep people safe".

She said she expected it would make for "very grim reading".

Ms Martin said it was important to include the survivors and victim's thoughts on how they would like to be apologised to.

Asked if individual abusers would be targeted for prosecution, with police potentially involved, Ms Ardern said this could be outside the terms of an inquiry but would still be discussed.

Findings by the UN's Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in August said it was "alarmed" by the alleged abuse of as many as 100,000 children - the majority Maori - between the 1950s and 1990s.

It also expressed concern that Maori children remain more likely to be placed in state care than Pakeha children.