'Incredibly sad' - Shocked Waikuku campground owners reflect on inundation

Source:  1 NEWS

The owners of Canterbury's Waikuku Beach Holiday Park say it took about 40 minutes for the Ashley River/Rakahuri to come over the stop bank and inundate parts of the campground last night.

Rex and Debbie Jefcoate told 1 NEWS they received a call from someone who thought they saw water coming over the top of the stop bank at the end of the camp. 

With a couple of flashlights in hand, the Jefcoates went out to confirm if it was true. 

"We could see the brown colour, which was most unusual because usually when it's raining it's pretty clear," Rex Jefcoate said. 

They said they walked the other way and could see water coming across a road. 

"It all happened in about 40 minutes."

Having spent about 16 years working on the campground — their pride and joy — an emotional Rex Jefcoate said he was feeling numb, but also sad, mad and angry. 

"Waikuku is just a lovely place and this is just a really neat, little old campground. It's just sad to see it in such a state right now."

Debbie Jefcoate said she was in shock.

"It feels like I've been kicked in the gut. I'm feeling nauseous. It's just incredibly sad for our customers. It's some of their little getaway and home away from home."

The Jefcoates were adamant they would rebuild and would be back. 

"We'll be top-notch again well before camping season."

