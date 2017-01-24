'Incredibly difficult to watch': Video of animals in distress at Northland rodeo condemned online as MPI investigates

Readers have reacted with disgust and shock on SAFE's Facebook page after the animal welfare group published video of cattle and horses in distress at a Northland rodeo.

The video, filmed at the Mid Northern Rodeo on January 14 and 15, shows the distressed animals being manhandled and lassoed, falling heavily on the ground and writhing on the ground while tied up.

The Ministry of Primary Industries confirmed to RNZ yesterday that they are investigating the footage.

But Marty Deans, president of New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association, told the NZ Herald MPI's rodeo code was being adhered to.

"We have a strict MPI code which we stick to. [The animals] get over-excited when they're released. That's all it is."

A stream of messages have been posted under the video on the SAFE Facebook page, condemning the rodeo.

"This is incredibly difficult to watch but support the fight to stop rodeos and the cruelty inflicted on innocent animals," wrote Renne Odonnell.

Amanda Wealleans wrote: "Disgusting & I hope this gets banned!!! Put these wannabe cowboys on a mechanical bull instead!!! These poor animals suffer & nobody can tell you otherwise … this footage is proof!!!!"

"I hate this! Nobody will convince we that this "isn't" cruel!" wrote Julie Johnson.

Natasha Brown described the footage as "abhorrent".

"Beyond awful, just can't believe these abhorrent events still exist … So upsetting to watch these animals suffer and experience such distress, all for 'entertainment'."