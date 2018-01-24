 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Incredibly challenging' - Health Minister reacts to report advocating zero-tolerance suicide policy within NZ mental health services

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Health Minister David Clark has described a new report advocating for zero suicides by people receiving treatment in New Zealand mental health services as "incredibly challenging".

Dr David Clark examined a new report from the Mental Health Commission recommending a 10 per cent suicide reduction target.
Source: Breakfast

The report from the Mental Health Commission released today is urging the government to adopt a "zero tolerance for suicides in servies", and recommends an overall suicide reduction target of at least 10 per cent.

Health Minister David Clark said the bleak findings of the report were unsurprising, and given New Zealand's poor statistics with youth suicide, a total reduction in suicides for patients within the mental health system was ambitious.

"That would be incredibly challenging. Our suicide rate, for our young people is amongst the highest in the world," Dr Clark said.

Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Source: 1 NEWS

"We need to tackle that and recommendation is something I will want the review itself to look at, the independent review.

"I don't want to preempt their findings but we need to look at all of the approaches that have been tried around the world and I think everyone accepts one suicide is one suicide too many." 

The Mental Health Commissioner also set a broader target of a suicide reduction of 10 per cent in his report. 

However, Dr Clark was unwilling to comment on how achievable this target was, preferring to leave any targets to the independent inquiry forthcoming on the report.

"Today I'm not going to get into a negotiation on this. I want to leave that to the independent inquiry," Dr Clark said.

"They are independent, so they can make hard recommendations to the government.

"We've set it up that way, and the government I'm sure will find some of those recommendations challenging, that's the whole point of an independent inquiry.

"We want the best advice and we will make decisions from there."

The mental health inquiry Dr Clark referred to is expected to return in October this year.

Where can I get support and help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email&nbsp;talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline&nbsp;– 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz&nbsp;–&nbsp; Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity&nbsp;

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:45
1
Air New Zealand is focusing global attention on Antarctica with its latest safety video, showcasing the frozen continent and the important climate science undertaken there.

Watch: Air New Zealand releases controversial new Antarctica-themed safety video featuring Entourage star Adrian Grenier

00:21
2
The picture on the weather event was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.

Amazing image shows ominous snowstorm rolling over central London

04:13
3
Listen up - NZ Surf Life Saving says there's been a change to what you should do if a day on the water turns bad.

New research reveals what you should do if you're caught in a rip

02:30
4
Variety has paired Kiwi kids in need with sponsors, but until now, the pairs have never met.

Young man meets the mystery sponsor who's helped him financially for five years

00:55
5
The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.

Watch: 'Completely irrational question' – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges square-off over prison population

Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

'Incredibly challenging' - Health Minister reacts to report advocating zero-tolerance suicide policy within NZ mental health services

Dr David Clark said the bleak findings were unsurprising, and the goal of a total reduction in suicides is ambitious.

00:21
The picture on the weather event was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.

Amazing image shows ominous snowstorm rolling over central London

The picture of the severe weather event hitting Europe was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.


04:45
Air New Zealand is focusing global attention on Antarctica with its latest safety video, showcasing the frozen continent and the important climate science undertaken there.

Watch: Air New Zealand releases controversial new Antarctica-themed safety video featuring Entourage star Adrian Grenier

Family of one of the 257 people who died in the 1979 Erebus plane crash on the southern continent said the filming location was "very disrespectful".

TVNZ's Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games coverage to see two extra channels launched

Games Extra and Games Online will provide viewers with wall to wall coverage around the clock.


02:59
What was meant to be a birthday present turned out to be a disaster after a mum was sold fake Bruno Mars tickets.

Teens devastated to be turned away from Bruno Mars show in Auckland after ticket scam

The girl's mother has spoken out in frustration after being sold invalid tickets.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 