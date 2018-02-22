 

'Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble' - PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

Today's Christchurch earthquake memorial marked seven years since the city was struck by the tragic quake, which saw 185 people lose their lives. 

It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.
Source: 1 NEWS

At 12.51pm, the same time the earthquake struck seven-years-ago, they stood and observed a minute's silence.  

A short moment in time that represents and signifies an entire life and a lost future."
PM Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid tribute to the fatalities in the quake, but ended her speech on a theme of hope and optimism.   

"It struck me as I sat in the front row here and listened to those names, that perhaps the most important part of this ceremony and service is the reading of those names.

"A short moment in time that represents and signifies an entire life and a lost future."

She said over 40 per cent of the earthquake fatalities were foreign nationals, "we remember and we grieve with those families, some of those who have travelled to be with us today".  

Ms Ardern then turned to the response of the Christchurch locals. 

"From your initial response to that disaster, to your whole hearted determination to rebuild your city in the face of huge hardship and loss, you embodied New Zealand in those early days and you continue to do so.

"Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble. We are with you as the city and the people move into a future marked by hope and by a sense of optimism.

"We continue to stand alongside you."

Mayor Lianne Dalziel thank people who offered support "in our time in need". 

Representatives of the first responders and of the international communities affected read the names of the 185 people who died in the Christchurch earthquake and members of the Christchurch interfaith society read the Act of Remembrance.

Earlier today Ms Ardern made good on Labour's election promise of improving mental health services to Christchurch and Kaikoura children living with the health effects of earthquakes.

