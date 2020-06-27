Incredible moment trampoline smashes into Auckland dairy during tornado caught on CCTV footage

An Auckland dairy had a lucky near-miss when a trampoline hurled into its shop front during a small tornado this morning.

The small tornado wreaked havoc and damaged buildings across parts of Auckland, including in East Tāmaki, Ōtara and Papatoetoe.

Victoria Dairy on Carruth Road, Papatoetoe, was one of the buildings damaged in the storm.

CCTV footage supplied to 1 NEWS show parts of the building ripped away when the tornado struck, with items outside the building sent flying.

A trampoline smashes into the shop front and wound up on its side, lodged in a pole.

The tornado struck the store at around 9.35am today.