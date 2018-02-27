 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Increasing student numbers will see New Zealand's teacher shortage at 'disaster' point by 2030 - union

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Education

The primary teacher shortage will be at disaster point by 2030 given the latest student number projections, the teachers union the new Zealand Educational Institute NZEI says.

Ministry of Education figures released to NZEI show New Zealand will have an extra 40,000 primary school students by 2030, requiring up to 1815 additional teachers.

The institute says the new figures are a worrying addition to a growing crisis, in which schools are struggling to maintain enough teachers for the current student numbers.

"At the current rate of churn, we are swiftly moving from a crisis to a disaster," said NZEI president Lynda Stuart.

Student numbers for teacher training have plunged by 40 per cent in the past five years, a bubble of baby boomers is nearing retirement, and the huge workload and low pay is pushing many out of the profession within a few years of graduating, she said. 

"And that's before we factor in an extra 40,000 children."

Exact numbers of the required full-time equivalent teachers are difficult to calculate because there are differing teacher-student ratios at different year levels, the institute said. 

However, at a ratio of 1:26, an extra 1535 teachers will be needed and at a ratio of 1:22, an extra 1815 teachers are needed, it said. 

The Government has announced it is going to build 12 more schools in Auckland - 10 of those primary schools - but NZEI said they may be "ghost schools" unless the crisis in teaching is addressed.

In Auckland alone, the ministry has said that there will be 38,000 more primary and secondary students by 2030.

Wellington principals are reporting difficulty in filling teacher roles, the institute said.

Ms Stuart said it was time for the Government to act on the growing consensus for investing in education, improving teacher numbers and teacher pay. 

"Our public opinion polling continues to show strong support for taxpayer dollars being spent on education, and the public supports a significant pay increase for educators. 

"And now with the National Party's u-turn on school policy, including class size and teacher pay, there is simply no opposition to addressing the crisis in education."

Primary teacher and principal members of NZEI are currently voting in a secret online ballot on whether to extend the current planned strike on August 15 from three hours to a full day. 

Voting closes on Tuesday night, with results to be announced on Wednesday.

Addressing teacher supply is a priority - Ellen MacGregor-Reid, Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education says it's surprised by NZEI's claim New Zealand's teacher shortage is heading towards disaster point by 2030. 

"We are aware of the projections that's why in Budget 2018, $370 million was set aside to fund 1500 more teacher places by 2021 to meet population growth," said Ellen MacGregor-Reid, Deputy Secretary of Early Learning and Student Achievement.

Addressing teacher supply is a priority, Ms MacGregor-Reid said. 

Last year the Education Minister announced a $9.5 million teacher supply package to address immediate pressures by supporting more graduates into permanent teaching positions, supporting experienced teachers back into the profession and recruiting new graduates into teaching, she said. 

A further $20 million was provided in Budget 2018 to continue to fund these initiatives over the next four years.

"To attract people to the teaching profession we have proposed increasing salaries for new teachers in the current bargaining round," Ms MacGregor-Reid said.

The ministry has offered a cumulative increase of 14.7 per cent for graduates with a teaching degree ($47,980 to $55,030) over three years and a 14.2 per cent cumulative increase for graduates with a subject degree and graduate teaching diploma ($49,588 to $56, 638) over three years.

"That means the starting salary for qualified teachers would be $50,280, increasing to $55,030 in 2020," she said.

"We’re also working with the sector to develop a workforce strategy, which includes improving recruitment and retention - the first education workforce strategy in 30 years."

Teacher reading book to primary school aged children
Source: Te Karere
Topics
New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Cory Jefferies was today convicted of Kim Richmond’s murder. Sam Kelway looks back on the trial.

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

2

Could NZ First work with National in 2020? Winston Peters issues warning to Party president after 'whiskey-swilling' jibe
3

Meghan Markle's dad invokes Princess Diana in extraordinary attack on his daughter and Royal family

4

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall reveals she had two miscarriages before giving birth to second daughter
5

Are you watching, Steve Hansen? George Bridge fires All Blacks statement as Crusaders march towards Super Rugby crown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:32
Rewa has been tried twice before for Ms Burdett's murder, but the jury couldn't reach a verdict.

Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

Clinton Thinn could face the death penalty or a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Family of NZ man convicted of first-degree murder in US write of hopes for his future
Te Hoho, a sandstone rock viewed from Cathedral Cove on the Coromandel Peninsula, North Island, New Zealand. New Zealand. Photo Tim Clayton (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rock fall closes popular Coromandel tourist destination Cathedral Cove
03:37
The National leader defended the accusation that National’s new policy for smaller class sizes was a recycled Labour policy.

'I'm putting a stake in the ground' - Simon Bridges denies smaller class sizes a recycled Labour policy

Accord over nurses staffing signed: 'It is the end of this vicious cycle of severe under-funding'

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Health
Employment

Top health officials have this morning signed up to an accord, promising to better manage staffing levels to ensure the health workforce is safe.

Nurses striking for pay have been equally concerned about staffing levels - with stories told of nurses literally running between wards at capacity.

The Health Minister David Clark, alongside the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, District Health Board (DHB) and nurses union representatives, signed up to the accord at Parliament this morning.

David Clark said he will be requiring DHBs to “make good” on all staffing commitments. Source: 1 NEWS

It means extra funding to DHBs for 500 more nurses around the country, and the proper implementation of a tool that manages staffing levels at DHB level and can predict where shortages may be.

Dr Clark said the Care Capacity Demand Management (CCDM) tool will be fully implemented in all DHBs by 2021.

"At the same time, a strategy will be developed to help keep existing nurses and midwives in the public health service, and attract others back to work in our hospitals," he said.

Dr Clark said this accord is recognition that we have been asking too much of nurses for too long and their workloads are unsustainable.

"Certainly in opposition, I heard a lot of stories of nurses who were stretched and struggling, and also stories from patients on wards about their concerns that they literally saw nurses running to get things done."

New Zealand Nurses' Organisation chief executive Memo Musa is pleased change is finally coming.

"Over recent years clearly there has been reluctance by District Health Boards to advance safe staffing and care capacity demand management. The slow pace of implementation has been unacceptable," he said.

Mr Musa said nurses, after a decade of underfunding, said they've felt it was pointless to carry on pushing for the CCDM tool when clearly there was no way the hospitals could afford to bring in extra resources to meet the needs of patients.

"What I feel today, is that it is the end of this vicious cycle of severe under-funding and low morale."

Tairawhiti District Health Board chief executive Jim Green said the message has been sent from nurses, loud and clear.

"There has been progress, but much more is needed. This accord provides another way in which progress can be made, ensuring NZNO members see it and feel it when they're on the wards and doing the work, and allowing for direct feedback to government."

He said there is no silver bullet solution, but they're not starting from ground zero on the CCDM tool.

"I know that around the country DHBs are already recruiting and taking measures to implement this straight away to give that jolt, that move that nurses are really wanting to see."

He said CCDM provides them with the ability to get the right staff in the right place, at the right time.

"It's a very sophisticated piece of work and has actually been recognised internationally as quite substantially advanced."

by Gia Garrick

Industrial action by nurses around New Zealand kicked off at 8am this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health
Employment
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
The soon-to-be acting PM gave his opinion on youth no longer being forced to vacate seats on Wellington buses.

Live stream: Winston Peters' last post Cabinet press conference as Acting PM, as return of Jacinda Ardern nears

'The response we've had has been crazy' - community rallies around Whangārei homeless centre

Increasing student numbers will see New Zealand's teacher shortage at 'disaster' point by 2030 - union

Make the most of the afternoon, as showers settle in around the country tomorrow

Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

Pregnancy and the Prime Ministership: Jacinda Ardern reflects on her 'big year' as she returns to politics

AAP
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Announcing her pregnancy soon after becoming New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern reflected on what had already been a "big year".

Now, with her maternity leave about to end and her first year as Labour leader coming to a close, "big" seems like an understatement.

Ardern - who turned 38 last week - took to social media over the weekend, in what was just her second public message since leaving hospital with daughter Neve in June, to reveal her post-return parliamentary plans.

Rocking her five-week-old while speaking to the camera, she outlined her juggling act of reading government papers and caring for the baby.

"We're all doing really well and have absolutely no routine to speak of. I can hear a chorus of parents laughing that you would ever have a routine with a five week old baby," Ardern said, before outlining some key policies areas she would be perusing.

In July 2017, Ardern was the deputy of a flailing opposition party in a country of fewer than five million residents, insisting she had no plans to lead.

A week later - almost a year ago to the day - she was handed the reins of the opposition and the phenomenon dubbed "Jacindamania" took off, rocketing her to both domestic political triumph and the world stage.

Having negotiated a government coalition while suffering morning sickness, the former small-town Mormon has gone on to capture headlines across the globe as left-wing political figure, while leading a programme of steady reform at home.

The National leader’s appearance at the National Party annual conference yesterday was shortly followed by Jacinda Ardern’s Facebook video update. Source: Breakfast
The Acting PM told TVNZ 1’s Q+A that he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet the US Secretary of State. Source: Breakfast

That's on top of becoming the first elected world leader to take maternity leave.

While her fill-in, the 73-year-old deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, has for the most part had a settled stint in the hot seat, New Zealand's politics has not been without drama during Ardern's leave of absence.

Nurses have gone on strike, spats with Australian politicians have broken out and the everyday battles of domestic politics have persisted.

Parliament also sits next week, meaning there'll be no steady transition back into political life for Ardern.

"Ultimately though, that first week back, I am going to be focused on getting straight back into it," she said.

The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum. Source: Facebook
Topics
New Zealand
Politics