Increasing nitrogen levels polluting New Zealand rivers, new report says

New Zealand's rivers face "serious challenges", including worsening nitrogen pollution, the Environment Ministry says.

New Zealand river (file). Source: istock.com

A new report reveals nitrogen levels are increasing at 55 per cent of rivers monitored by officials between 1994 and 2013. Just 28 per cent have improved.

Phosphorus levels also increased at a quarter of monitored sites.

High concentrations of nitrogen can be toxic to species and make water unsafe to drink.

Source: 1 NEWS

E.coli levels are 22 times higher in urban areas and 9.5 times higher in pastoral rivers than in native forest rivers, the report found.

The report also says almost three quarters (72 per cent) of 39 native fish species are "either threatened with or at risk of extinction".

About a third of native freshwater plants and invertebrates are also at risk.

Secretary for the Environment, Vicky Robertson, said land use clearly affected the state of fresh water in New Zealand.

"Recently there has been a strong focus on how swimmable our waterways are, but that is just part of the story," she said.

"The implications for our freshwater species are really critical.



"Many of our species are found nowhere else in the world so it is even more crucial we don't lose any under our watch.

"We need to consider the resilience of all species in any decisions we make that affect the environment."