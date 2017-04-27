 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Increasing nitrogen levels polluting New Zealand rivers, new report says

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

New Zealand's rivers face "serious challenges", including worsening nitrogen pollution, the Environment Ministry says.

New Zealand river (file).

New Zealand river (file).

Source: istock.com

A new report reveals nitrogen levels are increasing at 55 per cent of rivers monitored by officials between 1994 and 2013. Just 28 per cent have improved.

Phosphorus levels also increased at a quarter of monitored sites.

High concentrations of nitrogen can be toxic to species and make water unsafe to drink.

Source: 1 NEWS

E.coli levels are 22 times higher in urban areas and 9.5 times higher in pastoral rivers than in native forest rivers, the report found.

The report also says almost three quarters (72 per cent) of 39 native fish species are "either threatened with or at risk of extinction".

About a third of native freshwater plants and invertebrates are also at risk.

Secretary for the Environment, Vicky Robertson, said land use clearly affected the state of fresh water in New Zealand.

"Recently there has been a strong focus on how swimmable our waterways are, but that is just part of the story," she said.

"The implications for our freshwater species are really critical.

"Many of our species are found nowhere else in the world so it is even more crucial we don't lose any under our watch.

"We need to consider the resilience of all species in any decisions we make that affect the environment."


Related

Environment

Andrea Vance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

4
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:29
5
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

The young woman was attacked by a shark at Curio Bay soon after 2pm today.

00:52
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

Mr Peters has been widely attacked for questioning the motives of two NZ Asian journalists. Now Bill English has been weighed in.

00:50
Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

'Our advocates meet with women every day who have been so severely hurt they could have been a homicide' – shocking reality of domestic violence level in NZ explained

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

03:17
Massey University research shows RTD guzzling young women are the new face of NZ's drinking problem.

Young NZ women drinking RTDs to 'hazardous levels' - Alcohol Healthwatch warns

New research has revealed startling figures about the consumption of RTDs in NZ.

00:45
A lobby group today presented the council with a petition against plans to cut funding.

'Love our libraries, save our librarians' - petition presented to Auckland Council over plan to cut funding

Members of the Love Our Libraries lobby group have this morning presented a petition to Auckland Council.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ