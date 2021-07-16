TODAY |

Increased police presence in Wellington suburb after shooting

Source:  1 NEWS

A person shot outside a property in the Wellington suburb of Vogeltown yesterday remains in a serious condition in hospital. 

Police officers seen on a street - file photo. Source: Getty

In a statement today, Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said an investigation was underway after the person was located with a gunshot injury outside a Travers Street property about 2.45pm.

"We understand this incident has caused concern for the Vogeltown community and they will notice an increased police presence in the area as our inquiries continue," Harpur said.

read more
Person found critically injured at Wellington property

A scene examination is ongoing today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210725/5546, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Triathlete Hayden Wilde wins NZ's first Olympic medal
2
'Recovering racist' says NZ is raising ignorant Pākehā
3
Teen swimmer stunned after qualifying for Olympic final
4
'Dangerous' man at large after Matamata police chase
5
Clarke Gayford, Neve sneak off to get PM's birthday present
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Clarke Gayford, Neve sneak off to get PM's birthday present
11:10

'Recovering racist' says NZ is raising ignorant Pākehā

'Dangerous' man at large after Matamata police chase

Deadline for Kiwis to return from Australia may extend