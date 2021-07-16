Increased police presence in Wellington suburb after shooting

A person shot outside a property in the Wellington suburb of Vogeltown yesterday remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police officers seen on a street - file photo. Source: Getty

In a statement today, Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said an investigation was underway after the person was located with a gunshot injury outside a Travers Street property about 2.45pm.

"We understand this incident has caused concern for the Vogeltown community and they will notice an increased police presence in the area as our inquiries continue," Harpur said.

A scene examination is ongoing today.