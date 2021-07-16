Increased police presence in Wellington suburb after shooting

A person shot outside a property in the Wellington suburb of Vogeltown yesterday remains in a serious condition in hospital.
In a statement today, Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said an investigation was underway after the person was located with a gunshot injury outside a Travers Street property about 2.45pm.
"We understand this incident has caused concern for the Vogeltown community and they will notice an increased police presence in the area as our inquiries continue," Harpur said.
A scene examination is ongoing today.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210725/5546, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.