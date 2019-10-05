Increased police presence in Huntly after rival gangs clash in town centre

Police have increased their presence in Huntly today after an altercation between gang members.
The incident happened on Main Street at about 2.30pm, police say, after receiving multiple calls from the public who witnessed the fight between two gangs.
“We can assure the public we have an increased police presence in Huntly and we are making inquiries into what has occurred,” says Senior Sergeant Andrew O’Reilly.
Any members of the public who have information that would assist police should call 105.