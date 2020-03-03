TODAY |

Increase in phone calls across landline and mobile causing issues around NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

A spike in phone calls across both landlines and mobiles following the Prime Minister's coronavirus lock down announcement today has resulted in widespread issues.

The overload of voice calls has lead to congestion at various points around the country.

In a statement released by the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF), CEO Geoff Thorn provided assurance that the rectification of the issue is a top priority.

"We are looking at this issue with urgency to rectify it for all New Zealanders," he said.

Kiwis have been encouraged to use Internet-based calling options such as Skype or Facetime until the problem is resolved.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
