Increase in phone calls across landline and mobile causing issues around NZ

A spike in phone calls across both landlines and mobiles following the Prime Minister's coronavirus lock down announcement today has resulted in widespread issues.

Source: 1 NEWS

The overload of voice calls has lead to congestion at various points around the country.

In a statement released by the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF), CEO Geoff Thorn provided assurance that the rectification of the issue is a top priority.

"We are looking at this issue with urgency to rectify it for all New Zealanders," he said.