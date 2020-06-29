TODAY |

Increase in Kiwis wanting join NZ Defence Force amid Covid-19 pandemic

The recruitment offices for New Zealand's Defence Force are being flooded with requests to sign up.

Julian Lee was allowed onto the army base in Waiouru to check out military life. Source: 1 NEWS

In May alone the NZDF received almost 1000 applications to join.

"We have seen an uplift in applications this year compared to last year, it's a bit early to attribute those directly to the Covid-19 lockdown, but yeah we're seeing an increase in applications of about 20 per cent," Lieutenant Claire Kirby said.

That's enough to fill the entire quota for the year if they all made it over the line.

Seven Sharp's Julian Lee was allowed onto the army base in Waiouru to check out military life, in the video above.

