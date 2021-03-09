'I was incorrect' — Ashley Bloomfield admits he was wrong to accept invitation to NZ cricket match

"As I clarified earlier yesterday, I am in the role of the Director-General of Health every day," he said.



"I recognise that the invitation was extended to me because I am in that position. It is important that I avoid any potential for perception of a conflict of interest or personal benefit.



"I thought I was acting within the Public Service Commission Guidelines on Chief Executive Gifts, Benefits and Expenses guidelines.



"On re-reading the guidelines, I now accept that declaring the complimentary tickets to the game on a gift register was insufficient and that they should have been refused, as they will be from now on.



"I have clarified this with the Public Service Commissioner.



"I have donated the price of the tickets, and also the price of tickets to two Hurricanes games last year (also previously declared), to Wellington City Mission."



