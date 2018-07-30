Include all medical information in insurance application - warns man with crippling nervous disorder whose claim was turned down

 

When Shane Laker developed a crippling nervous disorder 16 months ago, he badly needed his insurance to kick in to cover his lost income.

But his insurer, Partners Life, turned his claim down, saying he’d failed to disclose some unrelated but material health issues – high blood pressure and obstructive sleep apnoea - which would have made him uninsurable at the time he took out cover.

Shane didn’t believe he’d ever been diagnosed with either issue, but first his insurer, then the Ombudsman, turned down his appeals.

Shane then researched his medical notes and found two important documents which just last week, resulted in Partners Life reversing its decision, and accepting his claim. 

Shane's warning is – if you're applying for insurance – or even after you’ve got it – check with your GP to make sure you’ve included all the key medical information.

Partners Life said they weren’t legally required to reinstate Shane’s cover, but felt it was the right thing to do.

They say they relied on Shane’s medical notes to be correct, and in the sleep apnoea case, they weren’t, and have since been corrected.

They were also satisfied that there was not an ongoing high blood pressure issue, so were able to reinstate Shane’s policy from the time of application.

They are desperately sorry Shane had to go through this experience to get this result, but say they cannot pay claims that they shouldn’t pay, because everyone else who pays a premium ends up paying for that decision.

We re-visit an insurance case that looked hopelessly lost - but wasn’t. Source: Fair Go
Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance

Gill Higgins
Fair Go Reporter
Gill Higgins

Investing in a retirement village home, to see out our twilight years is one of the biggest financial decisions any of us will make.

But in some cases, the investment becomes a cause of significant financial loss.

Or as Alan Carrington says "the way we see it with our old man, it's a rip off, it's got to be".

Alan’s Dad, James Carrington, was a former soldier and builder. He’d served his country, and then served his wife and five kids by earning a decent living.

In 2006, as old age meant he and his wife Dulcie needed care, he chose to move in to Gracelands Retirement Village in Hastings. He thought he’d done due diligence on his contract, and was happy with the terms.

The deal was that he paid $179,000 for the villa, which would be in an as-new condition.

On leaving, he’d get back his $179,000 plus 50 per cent of any capital gain, minus the costs of refurbishing the villa to bring it back to as-new.

So what did as-new mean on moving in? Well, an old stove (that he had to replace), an old heater (that he replaced with a heat pump), dry cleaned drapes, and professionally cleaned carpets.

The only thing that was actually completely new was a lick of paint. But it was perfectly comfortable, and James and his wife Dulcie were happy.

They lived there for several years, then Dulcie died and James continued to stay there until April of this year, when his health had deteriorated to the point he needed to move into a nursing home.

All this time, he’d paid the usual monthly fees. It was also in the contract that he’d be responsible for exit fees of $45,000.

But he wasn’t prepared for the huge cost of refurbishment to bring the villa back to "as-new". The cost was $90,500.

Last time the refurbishment extended to a new paint job, and professionally cleaned carpets and curtains.

This time, it covered a completely new kitchen, a completely new bathroom, the addition of a new conservatory, brand new curtains and carpets, new light fittings, new plug sockets even.

The villa did sell for a good price, $420,000. That gave a capital gain of $241,000 to be shared, so $120,000 each. Adding the $120,000 to the original price James paid of $179,000 gave him $299,000.

But take away all the fees and the $90,500 refurbishment costs and James was left with just $137,000. That’s much less than he paid twelve years ago.

His family made contact with Gracelands, but didn’t get any satisfactory engagement. They paid a visit to the manager, but were told not to come back and simply to look at the contract. So they approached Fair Go.

We consulted Troy Churton from the Commission for Financial Capability. He is the national advisor on retirement villages. He spoke to a solicitor who confirmed that "as-new" should refer to the time that the occupant moved in, not when they moved out.

He also confirmed that refurbishment shouldn’t extend to brand new kitchens, and bathrooms, but just to the likes of paintwork, carpets and drapes.

Fair Go made contact with Gracelands. This time, the area operations manager Phil Harman took over the case.

I asked him if he thought the situation was fair, he said whether I think it’s fair or not is irrelevant, really it's what was agreed to in the ORA (Occupying Resident’s Agreement). When I questioned whether he’d like it to be fair, he said that yes that was why he was trying to work with the family to resolve it.

Sadly, two weeks’ ago, James Carrington died. The family wanted to continue to fight for his money on his behalf, and agreed to meet with Phil Harman.

They were keen for Fair Go to be at the meeting, but the Gracelands management barred us from attending. Negotiations followed, and finally, Gracelands agreed to pay $22,000 towards the refurbishment. It wasn’t as much as the Carringtons hoped to get, and at $159,000 was still less than they paid twelve years ago, but they were happy that management had admitted the situation wasn’t fair, and grateful for the contribution.

So could this affect you or your parents or grandparents? Well, contracts drawn up after 2006 have to be very precise about costs and fees, thanks to a new code of practice.

But many residents will have had contracts from before 2006. These should be checked, with the help of a lawyer, as it’s possible that changes could be made to bring them more into line with current agreements.

If you’re keen to find out more, take a look at www.cffc.org.nz which gives independent advice on all things relating to retirement villages.

Retirement villages are all the rage, but safety and security come at a price. Source: Fair Go
Gill Higgins
Southern right whale and calf a rare spectacle for Otago Harbour onlookers

1 NEWS
A southern right whale and its calf drew crowds in Deborah Bay near Dunedin over the weekend.

The pair was first spotted on Saturday afternoon off Deborah Bay, Otago Harbour Master Steve Rushbrook said.

Mr Rushbrook said people gathered along the shore for several hours to catch a glimpse of the rare spectacle.

On Sunday morning, one of the whales was briefly spotted at the end of the Otago Peninsula, off Taiaroa Head but it hasn’t been seen again today, he said.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson also said the whales haven’t been spotted today.

The whale and its calf drew crowds in Deborah Bay near Dunedin over the weekend. Source: Ian Shirtliff
