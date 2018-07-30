 

Include all key medical information when applying for insurance warns man whose claim was turned down

When Shane Laker developed a crippling nervous disorder 16 months ago, he badly needed his insurance to kick in to cover his lost income.

But his insurer, Partners Life, turned his claim down, saying he’d failed to disclose some unrelated but material health issues – high blood pressure and obstructive sleep apnoea - which would have made him uninsurable at the time he took out cover.

Shane didn’t believe he’d ever been diagnosed with either issue, but first his insurer, then the Ombudsman, turned down his appeals.

Shane then researched his medical notes and found two important documents which just last week, resulted in Partners Life reversing its decision, and accepting his claim. 

Shane's warning is – if you're applying for insurance – or even after you’ve got it – check with your GP to make sure you’ve included all the key medical information.

Partners Life said they weren’t legally required to reinstate Shane’s cover, but felt it was the right thing to do.

They say they relied on Shane’s medical notes to be correct, and in the sleep apnoea case, they weren’t, and have since been corrected.

They were also satisfied that there was not an ongoing high blood pressure issue, so were able to reinstate Shane’s policy from the time of application.

They are desperately sorry Shane had to go through this experience to get this result, but say they cannot pay claims that they shouldn’t pay, because everyone else who pays a premium ends up paying for that decision.

We re-visit an insurance case that looked hopelessly lost - but wasn't.
Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

RNZ
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will formally return to her duties at midnight on Wednesday when the acting Prime Minister, Winston Peters, goes overseas.

It will have been almost six weeks since Ms Ardern arrived at Auckland Hospital to have her baby.

Mr Peters said Ms Ardern would be based in Auckland on Thursday and Friday before heading to Wellington this weekend to settle her family into Premier House.

The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum.

He said the Prime Minister would then be based in Wellington for the following two weeks while Parliament sat with some day trips away.

Ms Ardern has been on maternity leave for six weeks following the birth of her daughter Neve in June.

Today was Mr Peters' last day chairing the Cabinet and also holding the weekly prime minister post-cabinet press conference.

The new-born was on her best behaviour while her parents expressed their gratitude for the messages of support.

He was asked for his thoughts on his time in charge of the country.

"Well the downside, if you ask me about the hits and misses, the misses were where I had to read so much comment from journalists about the disaster that was about to befall them," he said.

"I suppose the hits are the things for example like the nurses strikes, which I believe we have made a lot of progress on and all the other items we've announced, not the least of which of course is the first tranche of the Reserve Bank legislation changes which are coming and which is a huge and serious issue for this country."

Yesterday evening, Ms Ardern posted a live Facebook stream to give an update on her and her baby.

"We're all doing really, really well still. We have absolutely no routine to speak of, and I can hear now a chorus of parents laughing at the suggestion that you would ever have a routine with a five-week-old baby, but we're doing really well nonetheless," she said.

The PM eventually said it was "pretty special" holding baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford for the first time.
1 NEWS
A seven-year-old girl has convinced the NZ Transport Agency to change one of their road signs to be more inclusive to women.

A tweet by Zoe's mother, Caitlin Carew, features an image of the letter written by her daughter after she was concerned about seeing a warning sign that read linemen while out driving with her family.

"We talked about this sign and I wondered why it said 'MEN' when women can be line-workers too," part of Zoe's letter reads.

A response from the NZTA agreed with her concerns and they say they will phase out the signs and replace them with ones that read linecrew instead.

The chief executive of the NZTA Fergus Gammie says he would like a picture with Zoe and one of the new signs when they're ready.



Power lines
