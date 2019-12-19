TODAY |

Inclined baby sleepers now banned in New Zealand - deemed 'major risk' for infants

Inclined sleepers for babies have been banned in New Zealand after several deaths in the United States.

A sleeping baby (file). Source: istock.com

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment announced the ban today, coming under an 'Unsafe Goods Notice' for the next 18 months.

It's now illegal to import or sell the products in New Zealand.

Product safety senior advisor Brendon Noonan says the inclined sleepers are a "major risk" for infants.

"These products carry the risk of suffocation and go against safe sleep guidelines, which advise that infants should always sleep on their back, on a firm and flat mattress," he said in a statement this morning.

"There are two main risks for babies sleeping at an incline: it can cause their head to fall forward or to the side and prevent an open airway, and they are at greater risk of suffocation if they roll over, compared to a flat surface."

No deaths or injuries have been reported in New Zealand. However, the "evidence of serious harm from overseas" led to the ban. Seventy-three babies died in the US after using the sleepers, between 2005 and 2019.

The Fisher-Price Rock'n Play Sleeper and Kids II Rocking Sleepers came under a voluntary recall earlier this year. Source: Supplied

Only two brands were found to be available in New Zealand when concerns were raised earlier this year.

Both the Fisher-Price Rock'n Play Sleeper and Kids II Rocking Sleepers came under a voluntary recall.

Plunket says the safest way for babies to sleep is on their back in their own space.

"This can be, for example, in a cot, bassinet, or wahakura, which provides a firm, flat surface and is clear of anything that may cover their face or choke them," chief nurse Jane O'Malley says.

