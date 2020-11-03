Incident in West Auckland sees schools put into lockdown

The West Auckland schools that were placed in lockdown this afternoon after an incident are now being released.

Kelston Boys’ High School Source: Google Maps

The schools in lockdown earlier this afternoon were Kelston Boys’ High School, Kelston Girls’ College, Kelston Intermediate School and St Leonards Road School.

Stuff is reporting the Kelston Community early childhood centre was also placed in lockdown earlier.

St Leonards Road School said on their website police were releasing one school at a time out of lockdown.

The school said their students are “safe and accounted for” and they were advised by police to enter into lockdown earlier.

There was a report of concern for a person’s wellbeing made to police just after 2pm in Kelston, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS earlier.

“Police are in the area making inquiries to locate this person.