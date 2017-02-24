 

Incident causing schools to lockdown in Auckland's Remuera was most likely a hoax, police say

Breaking
The incident in Auckland's Remuera causing three schools to go into lockdown this afternoon was most likely a hoax, but investigations are continuing. 

A major police response was sparked by an emergency call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Ave.
At around 12.30pm, police received an emergency phone call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Avenue.

Remuera Kindergarten, St Kentigern Girls Junior School and Remuera Intermediate all went into lockdown as a precaution, police say.

Police are currently going door to door on Woodley Ave and clearing the streets, but no injured persons have been found, Inspector Andy King said.

Police say there have been no other reports of unusual behaviour in the area.

A map showing the location of a police incident on Woodley Avenue, Remuera, Auckland

A map showing the location of a police incident on Woodley Avenue, Remuera, Auckland.

A large number of police cars were blocking off Wairua Road opposite St Kentigern Girl's School in Remuera and police said they had to treat the situation as "serious" until they knew otherwise.

The school bell has stopped ringing continuously and parents are starting to come out of the school with their children.

Parents are also leaving Remuera Kindergarten with their children.

Meanwhile a number of locals who work and live in the area are out on the street waiting to find out more details about what is happening.

This was done as a precautionary measure.

Saint Kentigern Girls' School and preschool said students were in lockdown.

"Please do not enter the campus as we are following lockdown procedures," the school said on its website. 

Remuera Intermediate said the school was currently in lockdown for "emergency purposes".

"Please DO NOT attempt to contact or visit the school as this may make it more difficult to manage the situation," the school's senior management said on its website.

Police say further details will be provided as soon as they are available.

A large number of police were in attendance including AOS and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

There are a number of cordons in the area and motorists are asked to stay away at this stage please.

