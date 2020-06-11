Inappropriate care at Timaru rest home led to woman's serious injuries and death, report finds

The Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner is calling for a review into a Timaru rest home after a woman in their care suffered serious injuries, then later died, in 2018.

Rest home (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

The Radius Elloughton Gardens had “significant” issues ensuring staff were trained adequately, followed policies and completed documents properly, a Health and Disability Commissioner decision released today said.

Deputy Commissioner Rose Wall said the woman had an intellectual disability and limited communication skills. So, she “relied heavily” on the care home to keep her safe.

Wall said some time at night or one morning, the woman’s right shoulder was dislocated and received fractures on the two bones of her lower left leg.

Wall said the injuries were most likely the result of falling. But, because the woman couldn’t get in and out of bed by herself, “it was most likely that a staff member was with her when the injuries occurred”.

“However, Radius was unable to establish how the injuries happened,” Wall said in the report.

“All staff denied having any knowledge of how the woman sustained her injuries and multiple inconsistent recollections were provided to Radius about the events.

“There was also no documentation for the time period the fall was likely to have happened.”

The report said the woman’s injuries were discovered in the morning, but an ambulance wasn’t called until the afternoon. The woman subsequently died.

The report concluded Radius didn’t provide “appropriate care”.

"Staff failed to adhere to Radius’s policies, there was a delay in getting the woman to hospital, a pattern of poor documentation by its staff members, and the training provided to its nursing staff was inadequate.

"This report highlights the importance of having a culture that encourages staff to speak up, ensuring that staff follow policy, and of clear and accurate documentation," Wall said.

She recommended Radius reviewed all its records of its training with current staff.

She also said Radius should conduct random audits of staff compliance with its policy, install CCTV and apologise to the family.

Wall referred Radius to the Director of Proceedings who will decide whether any proceedings should be taken.