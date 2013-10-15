 

In wake of recent terror attacks Kiwis travelling are urged to register with SafeTravel

Kiwis travelling overseas are being urged to register with website SafeTravel.

SafeTravel was launched in 2006 and is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's official source of advice for New Zealanders living or travelling overseas.

You can register your contact details and travel plans so government officials can reach out in case of emergency or provide updated advice, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee says.

"While recent terror attacks have occurred in popular destinations for New Zealand travellers - such as London, Manchester and Paris - it's a sad reality that such unprovoked incidents can happen anytime, anywhere," he said.

Mr Brownlee said the government was able to contact registered Kiwis after recent terror incidents in Manchester and London to offer information and assistance if it was needed.

There are 148,312 people registered on TravelSafe, with 8320 of those overseas.

