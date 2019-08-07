TODAY |

In wake of latest mass shootings, Spark promises to block 8Chan in NZ if it comes back online

Spark, one of New Zealand’s biggest internet providers, is promising to block access to 8Chan if it manages to find another host provider.

Earlier this week, the anonymous message board went offline after internet providers pulled their support.

It comes after gunmen who carried out three separate shootings - including the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack - allegedly posted racist manifestos on the forum.

At the moment, 8Chan remains offline as its most recent hosting company has terminated it as a customer, Spark said.

"If 8Chan manages to find another host provider and comes back online, Spark has decided we will take the necessary steps to block normal access to the website from New Zealand, for our customers," the company said in a statement.

"We feel it is the right thing to do given the website’s repeated transgressions and continual willingness to distribute disturbing material. 

"We’ve taken a consistent view that the appropriate agencies of Government should put in place a robust policy framework to address the important issues surrounding such material being distributed online and freely available," Spark said.  

"As an internet service provider, we don’t make these decisions lightly and want to work with Government, the wider industry and civil society organisations to make the internet a better place for New Zealanders," it said.

Source: 1 NEWS
