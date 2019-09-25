In UN address today, Jacinda Ardern to focus on Christchurch terrorist attack, climate change

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has attended the opening of the general debate at the United Nations in New York.
Ms Ardern heard a speech from Secretary General António Guterres, with US President Donald Trump addressing the assembly shortly afterward.
The world leader also sat down with Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, where he acknowledged her "passion for climate action".
Ms Ardern also spoke to her Irish and Pakistani counterparts.
According to Ms Ardern's office, she is expected to discuss the lessons learned following the Christchurch terror attacks, climate change and the need for action, and the Christchurch Call to Action to eliminate terrorist and violent extremism content online when she makes her address at the UN general assembly later today.