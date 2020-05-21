In-store donation boxes set up at The Warehouse stores to combat period poverty

Kiwis are being encouraged to donate period products to help those struggling to afford the essentials.

The Warehouse is partnering with The Period Place to combat period poverty in New Zealand. Source: The Warehouse/Supplied

In-store donation boxes are being set up at 10 Warehouse stores in Auckland, Northland and Waikato today, with plans to roll out the initiative to more stores in the coming year.

New products collected in the boxes will be donated through The Period Place to local community groups who support people with barriers to access, including cost, vulnerable living situations and education.

Alongside the donated products, they will also get educational material about period cycles and types of period products available.

"When we learned how widespread the issue of access to period products was, and that a large number of young people had missed school because they were struggling to access products, we wanted to help break down the barriers," The Warehouse chief product officer Tania Benyon said.

"We want customers to know that every time they buy products to add to these donation boxes, they're ensuring young people can keep attending school, single parents won't have to choose between food and period products, and that people facing difficult circumstances are afforded the dignity they deserve.

"Aotearoa is built on a philosophy of people supporting people. With this mahi we are empowering community groups to do what they do best - support their community."

The initiative comes after the retail giant last year introduced a range of $1 period products, which also meant for every 10 packs sold The Warehouse would donate one through Women’s Refuge and The Period Place.

"Customers who have purchased our $1 range of products will be delighted to know that already with their support, we have donated close to 40,000 period products and that figure will grow as we donate a further one for every 10 packs sold in future," Benyon said.