TODAY |

In numbers: Drenched Napier's record-breaking rainfall

Source:  1 NEWS

Napier has experienced its second wettest day since records began in 1870, causing widespread flooding and slips.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By 10pm on November 9, a record 237mm of rain had fallen. Source: Breakfast

Heavy rain throughout the day yesterday caused surface flooding, slips, power outages and property damage, and while the rain has subsided for now, more is forecast tonight.

A total of 237mm of rain fell yesterday up until 10pm, the most rainfall on a single day since June 3, 1963, when 297mm fell.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One man used a broom to paddle an inflatable unicorn down his road. Source: Supplied

According to NIWA, it was the second wettest day on record.

Morning Briefing Nov 10: State of emergency declared in Napier

Yesterday also produced the wettest hour on record for Napier, with 54mm falling in a single hour between 5-6pm.

The rainfall constitutes 423 per cent of Napier's average rainfall for November.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said this morning that about 350 calls were received overnight from people requiring assistance.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some younger residents took advantage of flooding, which caused chaos across the city overnight and this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

As of 7.30am today, about 650 Napier residents were without power, according to Unison, after about 3300 lost power yesterday.

Between 40-50 people were evacuated from their homes, with a welfare centre set up at Kennedy Park.

Authorities have warned that the floodwater could contain sewage, and people are being advised to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence has set up a freephone number to call if residents require welfare support, such as food or clothing, because they have been displaced - 0800 422 923. If residents feel they are in danger, they should call 111.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:24
Nissan Leaf owner with ‘range anxiety’ told new battery for $13,000 car would cost $121,000
2
Leading Covid-19 vaccine found to be 90 per cent effective by developers
3
Watch: Incredible footage shows how flooding has submerged Napier streets
4
Canterbury couple distraught as local council votes against paying out for its role in leaky home nightmare
5
Kiwi eight-year-olds' thoughts and feelings revealed in massive longitudinal study
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:40

Nanas Janet and Margaret celebrate granddaughter's wedding day as bridesmaids in Masterton
00:32

State of emergency declared in Napier after torrential rain causes flooding
07:41

Three couples seek answers, and their footage, after wedding videographer doesn't deliver
05:24

Nissan Leaf owner with ‘range anxiety’ told new battery for $13,000 car would cost $121,000