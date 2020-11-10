In numbers: Drenched Napier's record-breaking rainfall

Napier has experienced its second wettest day since records began in 1870, causing widespread flooding and slips.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Heavy rain throughout the day yesterday caused surface flooding, slips, power outages and property damage, and while the rain has subsided for now, more is forecast tonight.

A total of 237mm of rain fell yesterday up until 10pm, the most rainfall on a single day since June 3, 1963, when 297mm fell.

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to NIWA, it was the second wettest day on record.

Morning Briefing Nov 10: State of emergency declared in Napier

Yesterday also produced the wettest hour on record for Napier, with 54mm falling in a single hour between 5-6pm.

The rainfall constitutes 423 per cent of Napier's average rainfall for November.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said this morning that about 350 calls were received overnight from people requiring assistance.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As of 7.30am today, about 650 Napier residents were without power, according to Unison, after about 3300 lost power yesterday.

Between 40-50 people were evacuated from their homes, with a welfare centre set up at Kennedy Park.

Authorities have warned that the floodwater could contain sewage, and people are being advised to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel.