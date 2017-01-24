TODAY |

In-N-Out Burger to open pop-up store in Auckland

Popular US fast food chain In-N-Out Burger will be tempting taste buds for a limited time in Auckland tomorrow.

A double-double cheeseburger combo with animal-style french fries from In-N-Out Burger. Source: Getty

The California based burger joint is looking to test the Kiwi market by serving up burgers from 11am to 2pm at Portland Public House in Kingsland.

"For those who have not yet experienced In-N-Out Burger, be sure to come and check us out at this special promotional event," In-N-Out said in an advert for the pop-up.

The fast food restaurant was first launched in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder at a Baldwin Park location, California.

It's not the first time In-N-Out has tested the market here, there were hour long queues when they last served up their fare in Grey Lynn in 2017.

