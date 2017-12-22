'In my mind it was managed properly' - senior cop doesn't regret mock arrest of teen that landed him in court

A senior cop who got off kidnapping charges says he doesn't regret the mock arrest of a 17-year-old that landed him in court.

But Inspector Hurimoana Dennis does regret the impact on fellow officers, some of whom police have revealed could still face penalties.

His career was tarnished when he ended up in court in November with fellow officer Vaughan Perry.

The pair were found not guilty of kidnapping a 17-year-old.

It was an ironic situation for a man passionate about reducing Maori offending.

"When it comes to Maori participation in crime either as offenders or victims there's just too many," Mr Dennis says.

Mr Dennis knew the teenager's whanau.

They'd become concerned at an underage sexual relationship he was having with a younger girl and approved a mock arrest at Auckland Central Police Station, hoping it would straighten him out.

But Inspector Dennis said he did not regret the action.

"Ahh no. And I say that because in my mind it was managed properly," Mr Dennis said.

The 17-year-old boy concerned was sent to Australia by his family, but Mr Dennis arranged for airport police to detain him when he tried to return.

"For those who had a view that Huri might've been a bit OTT, they really need to know what was really going on and unfortunately they don't, and all I can say is there was enough to scare a 32 year vet in the New Zealand Police," Mr Dennis said.

There may be no regrets for Mr Dennis, but he'll retire in April and the fallout's been wider than his own career, with other cops in the gun too.

"I'm regretful that a lot of officers have had to endure a lot of this Yvonne, not just them their families and they're good people," Mr Dennis told 1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana.

Police assistant commissioner for the districts John Tims says there are still possible consequences for officers involved in the incident.

"A number of our staff were the subject of employment processes in relation to this matter. In employment matters where behaviour are not aligned with our Code of Conduct and Values, sanctions may be applied," Commissioner Tims says.

But now one thing's clear, the embarrassed police hierarchy have banned mock arrests.

"Mock arrests, and more so, the concept of 'scared straight' has been recognised as an ineffective strategy in turning at-risk youth around. Police acknowledges that cells are no place for any person who are not subject to a legislative detention," Inspector Tims says.