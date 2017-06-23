In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Photographing the aftermath of a bloody suicide bombing thousands of kilometres from home wasn't Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall's original plan when she packed up, said goodbye to family and friends and flew half way across the world to Africa.

"I thought I might as well become a photo journalist and photograph conflict because all the trouble seems to reach me anyway," Ruth tells me sitting in her friend's mosquito-net draped home in Lagos, Nigeria.

A busy photo journalist working for the likes of the New Yorker, Al Jazeera, Time Magazine and Newsweek I was surprised Ruth had been so quick to reply to my out of the blue request over Facebook to chat to her about her many photo essays on the conflicts in Nigeria.

It's taken Ruth and me three attempts to call each other as poor internet connection and audio problems on her laptop stalls and interrupts our interview.

It's also the first time we've spoken to each other face to face after a couple of weeks of emails back and forth trying to arrange a time that would work for her in between assignments across West Africa.

Internet connection and sound problems fixed I ask her what took a woman born and raised in Taranaki to West Africa.

"I always had an interest in Africa. Ever since I was a kid for some reason I just found it fascinating.

"When I finished up university in 2006 I did a three month trip to Nigeria and I just really like it there and felt quite a home even though it was very different from what I was used to.

"A year after that trip I decided to move there."

Speaking to me about her reasons for moving her life to a completely foreign country in a quiet but gentle way it's hard to imagine that this polite and eloquent woman has come face to face with some unimaginable scenes of horror. From capturing the aftermaths of suicide bombings or hearing the chilling stories of survivors kidnapped by the Nigerian Islamic extremist group Boko Haram.



The radical group whose name translates to "Western education is a sin" first entered the public consciousness when they abducted 276 Chibok school girls back in 2014.

But the group had been terrorising communities long before the abductions of the school girls, as early as 2009.

Photographing young women who had been taken form their families and forced into marriage and young men forced to become soldiers wasn't what Ruth imaged she'd do when she first moved to Nigeria.

Before snapping the victims of Boko Haram and the religious, political and regional conflicts in West Africa, Ruth moved to Jos, Nigeria to teach photography to teenagers.

"I started off doing social work so I set up a project teaching street kids photography.

"They were kids that used to live on the streets but now they live in an orphanage.

"So I set up a project training them with the skill of photography, computer literacy and that kind of thing."

Some of her student's work has been documented in a photo essay published by Al Jazeera.

It was while teaching these teenagers the skills they needed to be a photographer that Ruth's mission in Africa took a turn.

"There was a lot of ethnic, religious, political crisis starting to happen and conflict and all of that so I just began to photograph what I was seeing around me and then that kind of developed into photo journalism.

"It was quite organic, I didn't plan to go to West Africa and become a photo journalist it just happened."

Through her photos Ruth began documenting the effects of Boko Haram's insurgency.

Ruth travelled across northern Nigeria photographing the aftermath of suicide bombings and speaking to those displaced by the attacks.

While travelling the breadth of northern Nigeria, she began hearing stories about young men and women who were being snatched.

"At that point there were a lot of rumours going around that Boko Haram were going around and abducting young girls and forcing them into marriage.

"It just sounded kind of crazy so people weren't really sure if they should believe it or not."

It was an associate professor at Cambridge University and a friend of Ruth's that told her about one of Boko Haram's kidnap victims, who had been abducted in 2013 for three months.

Hannah, 15, was one of the first people to be interviewed in-depth about being abducted by Boko Haram.

The heart-breaking story of the young woman taken from her home and made to marry at just 14 ignited Ruth's passion for documenting and photographing those abducted by the Boko Haram.

Scattered across Nigeria, it took Ruth a year to find the subjects for her photo essay Malaiku: The Angels.

"There is a lot of sensitivity around the topic and you have to make sure that people trust you and you don't want to say something you shouldn't and then have them be put at risk.

"Because some of them were also still getting phone calls every now and then from Boko Haram members trying to trace where they were staying now."

To protect the men and women who agreed to by photographed from being tracked by "the wrong people" and from the stigma of having being taken by Boko Haram, Ruth made sure the faces of those in the photographs couldn't be seen.

"A lot of them have faced stigma when they have come back into their communities.

"They can be sort of mocked 'oh you're a Boko Haram wife now' and that type of thing."

Ruth says the haunting story of Hannah's abduction and the experience of photographing her is one story which has stayed with her.

"I interviewed her maybe 18 months ago now and it was perhaps nearly four years ago for her but she was still incredibly traumatised.

"We stopped the interview because she started to cry.

"It really hits home that after years have passed that still you're going through a lot."

BRING BACK OUR GIRLS

After chatting to Ruth for some time about the subjects of her photo essay and their stories of being abducted by Boko Haram, I ask the inevitable, if not banal, question of whether the Chibok girls abduction has taken attention away from the stories of the hundreds of other abducted young boys and girls.

Because who can forget the images of celebrities marching for the girls to be set free or the images with the hashtag Bring Back Our Girls, which flooded most people's Facebook and Twitter pages back in 2014.

"I guess before Chibok happened people didn't know internationally that people were being kidnapped," Ruth begins diplomatically.

"But I think on the other hand there's too much of a focus on purely the Chibok abduction.

"But then in a way the Chibok abduction stands for all abductions I think as well."

In her photo essay Malaiku: The Angels, Ruth has tried to include the many young men who have been taken by Boko Haram and forced to become soldiers.

"Because there's also possibly in the thousands of them and they're totally slipping through the cracks within the media and also once they escape they're not being picked up as much as the girls are by NGOs and getting some help.

"It would also be great if there was a focus as well on all the boys and young men that have been abducted."

"They're quite hard to find, but I would like to focus on that more this year, to track down some of the young men and you know they've been used as child soldiers and yeah also hear their stories. It's important."

"Gosh, plenty of them!"

Ruth laughs when I ask her what has been the most terrifying situation she's found herself in as a photo journalist.

I realise this is probably an ignorant question to ask a photo journalist who puts themselves in places of danger on a daily bases as I ask the question.

So how does her family cope I ask?

"I think they know what I'm like and they know that this is my passion.

"They're very supportive but they do worry about me which is not nice to have your family worrying about you, but they know this is what I want to do and if I'm not doing it then I'll be moping around the house probably."

