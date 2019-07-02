In fight against coronavirus spread, ANZ to provide free paywave transactions for small businesses

ANZ has announced it will be providing free contactless debit transactions for eligible small business customers until 30 June.

ANZ. Source: rnz.co.nz

The move is aimed at helping businesses struggling as the coronavirus pandemic grips the world.

Wider use of paywave will also cut down on people touching the same debit card machines.

ANZ says there is "more support for small businesses to come".

Yesterday, the Government announced a $12.1 billion Covid-19 coronavirus business package.

It will see an $8.7 billion injection into business and jobs including wage subsidies and tax changes, as well as $2.8 billion for a permanent boost to benefits and doubling the Winter Energy Payment, and millions into health.

Overview of the Covid-19 business support package ($12.1 billion overall):

Business and jobs ($8.7 billion), of that:

$5.1b in wage subsidies for businesses impacted by coronavirus

$2.8b in tax changes for businesses

$126m for self-isolation and coronavirus leave support

$600m in initial aviation support (this does not include payment to Air NZ).

Income support and boosting spending ($2.8 billion):

Permanent benefit increase of $25 per week

Double Winter Energy Payment for this year

$100m redeployment package

Health ($500 million)