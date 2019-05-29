TODAY |

In extreme case of 'animal hoarding' Auckland woman fined nearly $10,000 after keeping 32 cats in squalid conditions

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Auckland

An Auckland woman who kept 32 cats in extremely poor conditions has been sentenced in Manukau District Court today.

Jane Whitworth was prosecuted by the SPCA and sentenced to 12 month’s supervision, fined $5,000, disqualified from owning cats for five years and ordered to pay the SPCA $4,416.

In a statement SPCA says in mid-2016 a SPCA inspectors attended a complaint at a South Auckland address.

Upon arrival, inspectors say the pathway to the house was heavily littered in debris, and a large volume of cat litter bags were piled by the front door.

The cats had obvious signs of illness, all of whom were in thin body condition, were poorly groomed, had eyes missing, eye and nasal discharge, breathing difficulties and were unsociable.

The defendant confirmed to the SPCA that she owned the property and all the cats but lived in central Auckland.

Ms Whitworth said she’d come to the South Auckland address to feed and water them and then admitted that she failed to do any cleaning at the property.

The SPCA says she continued to tell the inspectors that some cats were being re-infected because of the unsanitary living conditions, and then agreed to start a cleaning regime which she failed to do.

Several weeks later, SPCA inspectors executed a search warranted, assisted by the New Zealand Police, and found the inside of the house was covered in mould, defecation, mud, old cat litter and soiled materials.

The cats were seized and taken to Auckland Centre veterinary hospital and found an excessive level of disease in all the cats, including severe skin disease, ringworm, severe dental disease, glaucoma, ocular discharge, nasal discharge and Feline Leukaemia.

"This particular case is one of the worst cases of animal hoarding we have prosecuted," SPCA CEO, Andrea Midgen said in a statement.

"These cats were living in filthy conditions which made them extremely unwell. There was no way to effectively administer the critical medication they needed, let alone let them have a healthy, good life." 

The cats who recovered from their illnesses were soon adopted into loving families. 

Cat after surgery with bandage in a cage in a veterinary clinic or in an animal shelter
Cat after surgery with bandage in a cage in a veterinary clinic or in an animal shelter Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:32
Mr Hipkins told protestors some of the problems with the education system were not made by the current Government.
'Not good enough!' Education Minister Chris Hipkins drowned out by chanting teachers at Parliament
2
Will Connolly hit world headlines after cracking an egg on the head of controversial politician Fraser Anning.
Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates $100,000 to Christchurch mosque attack victims
3
A new book has been published about the seven-year court battle between blogger Cameron Slater and businessman Matt Blomfield.
Customs refuse to reveal details about alleged passenger search involving new Whale Oil book
4
Vet pleas for Kmart to pull 'brittle' and dangerous dog toy from shelves
5
Eugene Baker stabbed 71-year-old Francis Tyson multiple times in November.
Man pleads guilty to decapitation of pensioner he suspected of being a 'narc'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:04
And the story is still developing, the 1 NEWS political editor explains.

Jessica Mutch McKay: Budget leak saga an extraordinary story and embarrassing for Government
00:47
There was plenty of colour as teachers marched along the Avon River before their rally.

Thousands protest across the country demanding increased teacher pay and better conditions
01:32
Mr Hipkins told protestors some of the problems with the education system were not made by the current Government.

'Not good enough!' Education Minister Chris Hipkins drowned out by chanting teachers at Parliament
A post of Facebook by bus company manager Graham Atkinson

Cyclists outraged by Kiwi bus company manager's 'wanker starter pack' Facebook insult