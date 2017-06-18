In break with tradition, royals to forego military uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

Senior members of the royal family will not wear military uniforms at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, in a break with tradition designed to avoid embarrassing Prince Harry.

Members of Britain's Royal family watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Source: Associated Press

The Queen has decided that senior royals attending the service should be in civilian clothing with medals or day dress, according to Buckingham Palace.

"All the arrangements have been signed off by her Majesty, so that’s all there is to say," a palace spokesman told media at a funeral briefing.

The Duke of Sussex, who lost his military titles after stepping down as a senior working royal, faced being the only senior male royal not in uniform, despite having served two tours in Afghanistan.

The no-uniform rule would also quell an internal palace row over whether the Duke of York should be allowed to wear the uniform of an admiral to the funeral on Saturday.