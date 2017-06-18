TODAY |

In break with tradition, royals to forego military uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Senior members of the royal family will not wear military uniforms at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, in a break with tradition designed to avoid embarrassing Prince Harry.

Members of Britain's Royal family watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Source: Associated Press

The Queen has decided that senior royals attending the service should be in civilian clothing with medals or day dress, according to Buckingham Palace.

"All the arrangements have been signed off by her Majesty, so that’s all there is to say," a palace spokesman told media at a funeral briefing.

The Duke of Sussex, who lost his military titles after stepping down as a senior working royal, faced being the only senior male royal not in uniform, despite having served two tours in Afghanistan.

The no-uniform rule would also quell an internal palace row over whether the Duke of York should be allowed to wear the uniform of an admiral to the funeral on Saturday.

Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public duties following the controversy over his friendship with disgraced American financier and convicted sexual offender Jeffery Epstein, was due to be promoted to the rank of admiral in 2020 to mark his 60th birthday, but it did not go ahead.

New Zealand
Royalty
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
William and Harry to walk separately and Queen to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral
2
Frustration boils over at fiery public meeting over future of cars on popular Auckland beach
3
All Blacks star TJ Perenara in talks with Sydney Roosters as he considers shock move to league
4
Prince Charles and Camilla visibly moved while viewing tributes left for Prince Philip
5
Auckland Airport makes final preparations ahead of trans-Tasman bubble, opening Monday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:32

Auckland Airport makes final preparations ahead of trans-Tasman bubble, opening Monday

Prince Charles and Camilla visibly moved while viewing tributes left for Prince Philip

Bloomfield confident vaccine decliners will diminish as publicity campaign fires up

Police concerned for welfare of Auckland man missing since Wednesday