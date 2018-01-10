'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

The mystery of who bought the lucky $6.5 million winning Lotto Powerball ticket in Levin has finally been solved with a local man coming forward to claim the prize.

Speculation has been running rife in Levin for the last two weeks as to who bought the ticket which won the massive jackpot on December 27 with the prize just being claimed today.

The lucky winner explained how the life-changing prize nearly didn't reach their hands.

"I popped into the store late last year to grab a couple of tickets for family members as gifts," the winner said.

"But once I got back to my car, I thought 'hang on, I should get one for me too', so I headed back in-store for my own ticket."

The question of why it took them so long to claim their prize was one on everyones lips.

"I knew the winning ticket had been sold in Levin, but I just didn't think it would be me that won.

"Funnily enough, I kept telling other people to check their tickets but still hadn't checked mine," he said.

"But a friend was giving me a hard time this morning, so I agreed to finally check my ticket."

After having his ticket checked the winner was in for a shock result.

"The guy leaned across the counter and said quietly to me 'do you know what you've won?' and then he said 'it's a big prize'.

"I probably in a bit of shock when he told me, to be honest."