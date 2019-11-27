In bid to increase NZ's dismal recycling rate, Govt proposes substantial hike for landfill fees

The Government is looking at increasing the household $10 per tonne waste levy up to $50-$60 over the next three years, describing the current rate as "too low, and too narrow".

It also wants to expand the landfill levy to include industrial, construction and demolition fills.

The consultation document released today states New Zealand's $10 per tonne levy that was set 10 years ago is low by international standards and only applies to landfills that take about 45 per cent of New Zealand's waste.

The rate of $50-60 household waste levy has been recommended despite local government's waste manifesto recommending a rate of $140 per tonne for 'active' waste.

The Government proposed to apply the levy to all landfills except 'cleanfills' - consisting of virgin excavated natural materials - and farm dumps, with different rates set at different landfills.

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage said it is "currently cheaper and easier to send waste to the dump than recycle or recover materials from it".

A landfill. Source: istock.com

"If we flip that around we create jobs in reprocessing, valuable materials are recovered and our economy becomes more efficient."

Ms Sage said in the past decade there had been a 50 per cent increase in waste that can be recycled, reused or composted - "we can't allow this situation to continue".

"Local communities often oppose new landfills and New Zealanders want more options for materials recovery and reprocessing and better kerbside recycling. The revenue from an expanded and increased landfill levy will help provide this."

She said Australia recovered 55 per cent of its waste, while New Zealand only recovers 35 per cent.

The consultation documents states Ms Sage wants products sold in New Zealand to have "clear, easy options for end-of-life disposal". Household rubbish would be sorted and diverted from landfill, and Ms Sage envisages New Zealand being able to deal with its own waste onshore.