In bid to combat period poverty, Warehouse to donate portion of its new $1 sanitary items to refuge

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warehouse will be donating pads and liners to Women's Refuge in a bid to combat period poverty, the company has announced.

The Warehouse is set to donate pads and liners to Women's Refuge to mark International Women's Day. Source: Facebook / The Warehouse

The retail giant will donate one pack of feminine hygiene products for every 10 sold from its new $1 range, company officials said in an announcement timed to coincide with International Women's Day.

The Warehouse last month released a range of $1 sanitary items in a bid to combat period poverty.

“We want to ensure all Kiwi women can access basic essentials, including period products," The Warehouse chief product officer Tania Benyon said in a statement.

Researchers examined how period poverty relates to missed school. Source: 1 NEWS

"That’s why in addition to introducing our new range of $1 pads and liners, for every 10 sold, we’ll also be donating a pack to Women’s Refuge to distribute to women in need.”

The Warehouse line currently offers three products: a 20 pack of regular liners, a 10 pack of regular pads and 10 pack of super pads.

“Women leaving an abuser and entering our services often do so with very little, as reaching safety is the obvious priority. That is why we are so grateful for this initiative that will take one less concern away from our clients during a traumatic time," Women’s Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury said in a statement.

The PM said she is personally looking into it. Source: 1 NEWS

