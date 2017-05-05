Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

New roads in New Zealand will be able to cope with extra strain from vehicles travelling faster if the speed limit is increased to 110km/h in some areas, the NZTA says.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today NZTA Road Safety Director Harry Wilson said it's time for a refresh of our outdated speed rules to accommodate the engineering advances of New Zealand's new roadways.

"Current (speed) limits have been in place for a long time," Mr Wilson said.

"Modern roads now have median dividers and better pull off zones, it's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed where it is safe to do so."

One of the first places for consideration to raise the speed limit is the Cambridge Expressway in Waikato.

Other roads being looked at are the Tauranga Eastern Link and parts of Auckland's Northern and Southern motorways.

Overall Mr Wilson says there are 155km of new roads which could safely handle the new 110km/h limit.

He also said the raised speed limit would not be implemented on all new roads instead it will be considered on a case by case basis.