 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'Will improve oral health and mean fewer costly trips to the dentist' - fluoridation to get $12 million boost

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Dental health is getting an extra $12 million over four years in Budget 2017 as the government aims to fund infrastructure needed to fluoridate more drinking water.

Hamilton City Council referendum results show 23,000 people voted in favour of water fluoridation.
Source: 1 NEWS

The funding boost is set to affect more than 1.4 million New Zealanders who live in areas where community water supplies are not currently fluoridated.

"While New Zealand's oral health has improved dramatically over the last 30 years, we still have high rates of preventable tooth decay," said Health Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman.

He said out of the 85 per cent of the population supplied with public drinking water, only 54 per cent receive fluoridated water.

"Increasing access to fluoridated water will improve oral health and mean fewer costly trips to the dentist," said Dr Coleman.

"We know that children have up to 40 per cent less tooth decay in fluoridated areas compared to areas without fluoride."

The Budget 2017 funding will support the implementation of the proposed Health (Flouridaiton of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill currently before the house.

The bill is awaiting a second reading, and when passed DHBs are expected to start making decisions about water fluoridation in 2018.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
NZ are 2-0 up after a mechanical issue saw BAR limp back to port in the first race, and fail to appear for the second.

Watch: Advantage Team NZ! Ben Ainslie reflects on horror day on the water - 'It's a tough day for the team'

00:38
2
It seems the Kiwi opener wasn't keen on rating his captain against English batsman Joe Root.

'One's called Kane, one's called Joe' – Black Caps star Martin Guptill deadpans reporter's dumb question

01:07
3
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


00:30
4
The 12ft giant was spotted wandering the ponds at Ocean Point Golf Links on Fripp Island in South Carolina.

Watch: Monster alligator becomes new hazard for US golf course after 3.5m behemoth spotted on fourth hole

00:30
5
Team NZ went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR were making fixes to their damaged vessel.

Video: BAR don't even turn up for second America's Cup semi so Team NZ whistles around Bermuda course all alone!

00:38
Burling said BAR's breakdown was unfortunate, but is happy his side picked up the two valuable wins in Bermuda.

Video: 'These boats are built for that' - Peter Burling confident Team NZ boat won't fail after BAR horror show

Team NZ are confident they will be able to handle the ever changing wind conditions in Bermuda.


00:24
NZ are 2-0 up after a mechanical issue saw BAR limp back to port in the first race, and fail to appear for the second.

Watch: Advantage Team NZ! Ben Ainslie reflects on horror day on the water - 'It's a tough day for the team'

It was another bad day at the office for Ainslie and his crew with NZ up 2-0 in their America's Cup play-off series.

00:30
Team NZ went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR were making fixes to their damaged vessel.

Video: BAR don't even turn up for second America's Cup semi so Team NZ whistles around Bermuda course all alone!

BAR has lost two of their semi-final races to Team NZ, forced to retire after a part in their wing sail snapped.

00:30
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

Relive all the drama and action of today's first semi-final races at the America's Cup in Bermuda.

01:48
The increase in prisoners means previously mothballed cell blocks are having to be renovated and re-opened.

'They are pretty teachable' - inmates gaining skills for the outside thanks to growing prison population

"If we can prevent one person coming back to jail it is going to save the country thousands."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ