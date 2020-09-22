TODAY |

Impossible to know numbers of abuse victims because of data gaps, Royal Commission into Abuse in Care says

It will never be possible to determine the precise number of people abused because of large gaps and deficiencies in data collected at the time, the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care says.

By Andrew McRae of rnz.co.nz

Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins, who released the interim report today, said it was a difficult read, and showed the enormity of abuse and trauma that had occurred.

The report is based on accounts of people abused in state care, provided up to the conclusion of the state redress hearing in early November at private and public hearings. It has no specific recommendations but what the Royal Commission has learned will ultimately inform its recommendations to government in a final report.

The royal commission has been tasked with examining historical abuse in the care of state-based and faith-based institutions. Redress hearings for those abused while in faith-based care were held in late November and early December.

The woman was one of many speaking at a public hearing about her fight for compensation. Source: 1 NEWS

The report said the estimate that about a quarter of a million young people were abused may be conservative.

The report said most of those abused came from the most disadvantaged or marginalised segments of the community, particularly from whānau Māori and Pacific families, disabled people and women and girls.

It said the two most common routes into state care were through criminal courts and the social welfare system.

The commission said the abusive behaviour ranged from - at the most common end - physical assaults and sexual abuse through to unreasonable physical restraint, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, as well as use of medication and medical procedures such as ECT therapy as punishment.

It said common factors in abuse cases included lack of vetting, training and oversight of those in positions of authority.

This also includes the absence of clear or safe procedures for making complaints of abuse and failures to respond to disclosures of abuse adequately.

Too much focus on financial implications

The interim report said the state's redress processes, including the Crown's approach to civil claims, had been overly focused on the financial implications to the state, rather than on providing satisfactory compensation to survivors and ensuring their wellbeing.

Leonie McInroe told the Royal Commission into abuse in state care her treatment was cruel and unlawful. Source: 1 NEWS

It said government agencies had full control of the claims processes and survivors who made claims were frequently disbelieved and forced to retell their experiences again and again, retraumatising them.

Hipkins said it was a deeply moving record of the state's past failings in looking after citizens in its care.

"I welcome this interim report, and I acknowledge the courage and determination of survivors who relived their painful experiences with the Royal Commission," he said.

"The hurt and anguish that has been caused in New Zealand's history is inexcusable.

The compensation figure emerged at the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry. Source: 1 NEWS

"All children in the care of the state should be safe from harm, but as the testimony sets out all too often the opposite was true. We need to acknowledge these past wrongs and learn from them."

He said the Royal Commission's work would inform further improvements to today's care-and-redress systems.

"The government will also continue work already under way on other problem areas raised by survivors, such as possible options for a centralised claims process and considering reforms to how the Limitation Act is used.

In a rare appearance, Una Jagose admitted the Crown hasn’t always been survivor focused. Source: 1 NEWS

"Survivors have told us they find it difficult to navigate the different redress processes operated by state agencies, and we are exploring whether a single entry point is possible for historic claims.

"The redress principles outlined by the Royal Commission in this report will help us progress these actions and the government will continue to listen and learn from the experience of survivors," Hipkins said.

