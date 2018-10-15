'Impossible' for Jami-Lee Ross to stay in National Party after expenses saga, says 1 NEWS Political Editor

The Prime Minister today would not comment on the National Party leak saga, calling it an "issue they need to manage".

This afternoon National Party leader Simon Bridges released a PWC report that pointed to MP Jami-Lee Ross as the person who leaked Mr Bridges' expenses.

The PWC report said it had not identified the leaker with certainty, however, "the evidence we have points to Mr Ross".

As the National Party leader was about to make the announcement, Mr Ross posted a number of tweets critical of Mr Bridges.

Mr Ross wrote on Twitter: "Working on his instruction, he asked me to do things with election donations that broke the law".

Mr Bridges denied all of Mr Ross' accusations and called Mr Ross' tweets "false comments".

Jacinda Ardern said at her weekly post-Cabinet meeting today: "This is an issue for the National Party".

"It's an issue that they need to manage. I'm going to get on with running and leading the Government.