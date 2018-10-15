 

'Impossible' for Jami-Lee Ross to stay in National Party after expenses leak saga, says 1 NEWS political editor

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics

It's impossible for Jami-Lee Ross to stay on in the National Party after an investigation found "the evidence we have points to" Mr Ross as the leaker of leader Simon Bridges' travel expenses, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

Mr Bridges today told a news conference, "The evidence establishes that Jami-Lee Ross was the person who leaked the expenses and the sender of the text message." 

In a bid to trump his leader, six minutes before Mr Bridges was set to make the announcement, Mr Ross took to Twitter.

"I have said they are unrelated - he does not wish to believe that. Some months ago I fell out with Simon. I have internally been questioning leadership decisions he was making, and his personal poll ratings which show he is becoming more and more unlikeable in the public's eyes," Mr Ross wrote."

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says it's "impossible" for Mr Ross to stay on in the party.

"And now we've got a long drawn out, and embarrassing process for Simon Bridges to try to get rid of him," she said.

Mutch McKay says it raises questions about "the dynamics inside the National Party" and about "whether Simon Bridges' leadership is really so secure". 

"Typically these kind of leaks come from opposing political parties. This has come form one of his own - a former close ally," Our political editor said. 

Now National's caucus will decide Mr Ross' fate when it meets at Parliament tomorrow. 

"Suspension is definitely on the cards tomorrow," Mr Bridges said. 

It's then up to the party to expel Mr Ross, who's still the MP for Botany. 

He can put up a fight and stay on as an independent MP, or resign from Parliament and force a messy by-election.


Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
New Zealand
Business
Politics
Transport

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called discounting by fuel retailers requiring a minimum spend as having a "disproportionate effect" on those unable to afford to pay high amounts at the pump. 

"There is an increasing use of discounting by fuel retailers, yet some of them require a minimum spend," Ms Ardern said at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference, when asked about the high price for fuel. 

"There will be a group of consumers who will not reach that minimum spend because of the restrictions on their income.

"There are a lot of tools and devices used in marketing that will be having a disproportionate effect on consumers."

Ms Ardern said she would be "very interested" to see the role minimum spend discounts were having on fuel prices, and she hoped a market study would look into it.  

It comes as the Prime Minister faces pressure over fuel taxes, as prices reach record highs around the country. 

She says it could have a "disproportionate effect" on those unable to afford to spend a high amount at the pump.
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Politics
Transport
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

New Zealand


Make sure you stay ahead of the latest news, both nationwide and internationally, from the 1 NEWS team.
Topics
New Zealand
Jacinda Ardern remains tight-lipped on National Party leak saga: 'It's an issue they need to manage'

New Zealand
Politics

The Prime Minister today would not comment on the National Party leak saga, calling it an "issue they need to manage". 

This afternoon National Party leader Simon Bridges released a PWC report that pointed to MP Jami-Lee Ross as the person who leaked Mr Bridges' expenses.

The PWC report said it had not identified the leaker with certainty, however, "the evidence we have points to Mr Ross". 

The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year.

As the National Party leader was about to make the announcement, Mr Ross posted a number of tweets critical of Mr Bridges

Mr Ross wrote on Twitter: "Working on his instruction, he asked me to do things with election donations that broke the law".

Mr Bridges denied all of Mr Ross' accusations and called Mr Ross' tweets "false comments".

Jacinda Ardern said at her weekly post-Cabinet meeting today: "This is an issue for the National Party".

"It's an issue that they need to manage. I'm going to get on with running and leading the Government.

"How the leader of the Opposition chooses to deal with that is a matter for him. Any judgments around the leadership of the National Party ultimately sits with them and their Caucus."

It comes after the National expenses leak report pointed the finger at MP Jami-Lee Ross.
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Man dies after vehicle hits power pole, closing SH2 at Matata in Bay of Plenty

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents


A man has died following after a vehicle hit a power pole at Matata in the Bay of Plenty late this afternoon, closing State Highway Two in the area.

The crash was reported to emergency services at 4.24pm and police say it involved a vehicle hitting powerlines.

Matata Road, part of SH2, remains closed between Manawahe Road and Flax Road. 

Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Police say the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents