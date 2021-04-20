TODAY |

'Important to keep a sense of humour' - Kiri Allan sings in hospital bed during chemotherapy treatment

Labour MP Kiri Allan’s has posted a touching video of her singing during chemotherapy treatment, weeks on from her cervical cancer diagnosis. 

The 37-year-old MP was diagnosed with stage-three cervical cancer last month.

Earlier this month the Allan, 37, revealed a six-metre-long tumour was discovered the same day she led the country through a tsunami evacuation alert in March as Minister for Civil Defence. 

In the video posted on Facebook last night, Allan breaks out into song from her hospital bed alongside her family while medical staff hook her up to an intravenous drip.

“They said it’s important to keep a sense of humour! Week two - chemotherapy interrupted by some terrible singing!” she shared. 

At the end of her first week of treatment, the East Coast MP penned a message to her supporters thanking them for the influx of good wishes. 

“It’s a whole new world on this journey, everything is new, and our motto is be prepared for anything because we don’t know what to expect,” Allan wrote. 

“You feel like you’re in a club that no one wants to be in but you’re in it together anyway.”

Kiri Allan remains on medical leave from Parliament as she undergoes treatment.

