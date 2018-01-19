Impending start of school year brings stress for parents looking to afford new gear

With the 2018 school year just around the corner, many parents are stressing about how they will pay for new uniforms, stationery and school trips.

For some families it means giving up on a summer holiday so they can afford the gear.

"The school uniform that's one of the biggest costs, the stationery and new bags for school," Colin Kennedy told 1 NEWS.

His school bill has topped $2000 this year, but the price tag for the Abbas family is even higher with children at primary, intermediate and high school.

"I think four or five-years-ago there was no urgent need for Chromebooks or Ipads but now it's a part of the education," father Rana Abbas said.

New research says the costs are only getting higher, with parents of a child born this year set to fork out more than $38,000 for a state education, up 13 per cent in a decade.

A private school education now costs around $360,000 up 42 per cent.

The Ministry of Education's sceptical about the numbers saying it's not representative and counts donations which are voluntary and fees that aren't considered education costs.