Impact of half-billion dollar cruise ship industry on economy to be explored by government

The government is making changes to evaluate the full size and scale of the cruise ship sector and its impact on New Zealand.

The Government has decided to step up its monitoring of the half billion dollar sector.
They've called in the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment to measure the effect cruises are having on the economy.

New Zealand sees 230,000 cruise passengers visiting our shores each season, spending just under half a billion dollars during their stays.

These numbers have the government keen to get on board where in the past, passengers who didn't come through an airport were left off travel statistics.

Cruise ship passengers now represent the third largest market of holiday arrivals in New Zealand. 

However there is some concern within the industry that larger cruises with more people would require better infrastructure.

In the past larger boats have been unable to dock in Lyttelton and Akaroa, instead docking in Auckland and ferrying passengers to land.

Caroline Blanch from Christchurch Canterbury Tourism told 1 NEWS "we tried to get the megaboats into Akaroa, but tendering two miles across the Akaroa Harbour with that many passengers just isn't feasible.

Both ports are now exploring expansion options for berthing which tourism bodies say will buoy up passenger spending. 

The ministry's first report is expected in June.

