Immunologist warns of 'dire consequences of missteps' in easing restrictions

Three experts have warned that by dropping restrictions at Alert Level 3 in Auckland while there are still cases occurring in the community may put New Zealand's most vulnerable at risk.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined the new plan for getting Auckland out of lockdown with the city remaining in Level 3 but with a slow easing of gathering restrictions and reopening of businesses.

Immunologist Dr Dianna Sika-Paotonu warned that easing restrictions too early could pose a risk for vulnerable groups.

She had wanted the Government to wait until vaccination rates were higher before easing Auckland's Level 3 restrictions, as had Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

"The consequences of any missteps will be dire ... we've still got a long way to go and we cannot give up fighting Covid-19," Sika Paotonu said.

"My preference would have been that the easing of restrictions would have taken place at a time when vaccination rates were higher."

Sika-Paotonu added that many children as well as hard to reach populations were at a greater risk of Covid-19 without being vaccinated.

She said Government needs to keep working to address the problem of vaccine hesitancy.

"We still have a lot of work to do with hard to reach groups and we need to be approaching these with equity based approaches."

Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy says Auckland is likely to see infections rise as a result of more people interacting with each other in Level 3.

He says that people will need to adjust to live with Covid-19 as it is likely to remain for some time.

"We just have to get used to the fact that the virus will be in the community, this is going to be a long-term thing.

"We will likely see cases as a result of these changes and that is going to be a fact of life now."

Hendy added that businesses may choose to adopt vaccination mandates as others overseas have done in an effort to keep themselves and their customers safe.

He said people will have become more hesitant about interacting with the public and may be less likely to interact with businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors at the rates they had done during Level 1.