Immunocompromised support workers staying home to protect themselves from Covid-19 left with reduced pay

An immunocompromised support worker staying home to protect herself from contracting Covid-19 has seen her pay reduced by more than half to around $200, less than her guaranteed hours.

This week she’s still waiting to be paid.

“I had arranged for the interest-only payments on my mortgage and I wasn't able to pay that on Thursday night… and other bills or arrange for home delivery for shopping for my children for the Easter weekend,” the worker, who didn’t want to be identified, told 1 NEWS.

She’s one of around 600 support workers unions PSA and E Tu say aren’t being paid correctly by employers Nurse Maude, Geneva Healthcare and Access Community Health.

The unions claim the actions equate to an illegal breach of workers’ collective employment agreements.

“I'd like the provider to be investigated and audited financially, to be honest,” the worker said.

She said it’s been difficult for workers to raise pay issues, with a jammed phone line to the provider and emails bouncing back.

Another immunocompromised worker employed elsewhere said her employer made her quickly decide between taking annual leave or not being paid before the Government’s essential worker leave scheme came into force.

“There's been no communication, no support and they’ve left me with having to take my leave to get some payment,” she said.

Geneva Healthcare chief executive Veronica Manion said immunocompromised workers who had not received pay due to a payroll error would receive it by Tuesday.

Ms Manion said she wanted to hear from any worker that hadn’t been paid for their guaranteed hours.

She said while communication lines were overwhelmed before the lockdown began, emails and phone calls are being responded to.

“We are answering those within one business day so I do absolutely refute that,” she said about responses to employees by email.

Ms Manion said the most recent phone line report from Friday shows the average waiting time for a call to be answered was three minutes.

Access Community Health chief operating officer Androulla Kotrotsos said immunocompromised employers who took annual leave would not be reimbursed as there was no funding available.

Ms Kotrotsos said the organisation has acted in good faith with immunocompromised employees.

“I mean, we have been fair and reasonable… we worked in best faith to make sure we do have a workforce at the end of all this,” she said.

Nurse Maude did not answer questions asked by 1 NEWS.

Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said in a statement most businesses and employees are following the law “admirably”.

“But I need to give a firm message to those who are not. It is not acceptable. You must treat your workers fairly and act in good faith,” he said.