Immigration sting finds 38 foreigners illegally employed as sex workers across New Zealand

An Immigration New Zealand investigation into illegal prostitution has found visitors are working in breach of their visas around the country, and are getting help to enter New Zealand.

Immigration New Zealand compliance and border operations assistant general manager Peter Devoy said most of the suburban owner-operated brothels entered by compliance officers had migrants working there.

"There are facilitators who are arranging their travel to New Zealand, arranging the obtaining of visitor visas and that certainly advanced our understanding of what’s going on and we will feed that back into our border workers to better target people who might be coming through the border to enter this industry," Mr Devoy said.

Compliance officers entered 45 businesses where they suspected unlawful activity in cities nationwide in October and November last year.

They found 38 temporary visa holders working as prostitutes in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin, the majority in Christchurch and Auckland.

All but one of the workers were Chinese nationals.

"Brazilian women are probably working in different locations and different areas," Mr Devoy said.

Mr Devoy said in a statement, from July 2018 to present, 116 suspected sex workers were refused entry to the country.

"The top three nationalities of those refused entry are; China, Brazil, and Taiwan," he said.

The investigation found no evidence of exploitation and that migrant sex workers are more likely to operate from motels and temporary residences.

One of the illegal workers was deported, most left New Zealand voluntarily and four remain in the country at unknown locations.

"We aren’t overly-stringent with sex workers, it’s the integrity of the immigration system that we're interested in, recognising that sex work is lawful in New Zealand.