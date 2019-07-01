TODAY |

Immigration NZ won't reciprocate visa-free deal announced by South Africa

New Zealand will not reciprocate the visa-free deal that was this week announced for Kiwis travelling to South Africa.

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs announced yesterday (NZ time) that New Zealand has been added to its list of countries that can travel visa-free.

But Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway has said South Africans travelling to New Zealand will not be offered the same privilege.

"While New Zealand does not typically offer visa-free access based on reciprocity, New Zealand has been working closely with South African officials on visa issues intending to improve the experience for New Zealanders and South Africans travelling in both directions," Mr Lees-Galloway told Newshub.

"The Government has no plans at this stage to review visitor visa requirements for South Africans coming to New Zealand."

The department has extended the visa–free status to seven countries, including New Zealand, on top of the existing 75 countries. The other countries to join the list are Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Ghana and Sao Tome and Principe.
 

A visa application form with a passport. Source: rnz.co.nz
