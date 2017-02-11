 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Immigration NZ negotiating departure of Indian students with lawyer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A lawyer representing a group of Indian students being deported says Immigration New Zealand may allow them to re-apply for New Zealand visas once they return to India.

Unions, church groups and supporters of migrant rights are rallying behind the group of Indian students.
Source: 1 NEWS

The student visas they used to enter New Zealand were fraudulent, after they say they were tricked by unscrupulous agents in India. They have requested amnesty and taken shelter at an Auckland church.

Immigration New Zealand has consistently denied them amnesty, but their lawyer Alastair McClymont today said it was being negotiating for the students to potentially re-apply for a visa when they get back to India.

The negotiations centre around waiving the ban on re-entry and the manner in which character issues are addressed in further applications.

MR McClymont said INZ has agreed not to deport any of the group until February 22 in order to allow negotiations to continue.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
'Get out of here!' - Dramatic video shows Port Hills locals driving through flames

Video: Port Hills heroes drive through huge flames to check on mate's home

00:33
2
Secretary Derek Best said many firefighters believe if they had been put into action sooner, more houses would have been saved.

Christchurch firefighters told to 'stand down' when blazes first started, says union


00:44
3
Marketing expert Bodo Lang said the former All Black's drink driving incident will be his second strike.

'This could be the second strike' - if Dan Carter screws up again he could be out, expert says

01:58
4
Many are still wearing clothes from Wednesday and are desperate to feed their pets.

'All it's done is make our firefighters' jobs harder' - wet cloud causing delays in containment of Port Hills fire

00:35
5
Due to its large size and isolation from Australia, Zealandia supports the definition of a continent.

New Zealand is a continent: Report explains the idea of 'Zealandia'


00:31
'Get out of here!' - Dramatic video shows Port Hills locals driving through flames

Video: Port Hills heroes drive through huge flames to check on mate's home

When Andy Nicholson saw smoke coming over the hill, he sprang into action, heading for a neighbour's place being threatened by the growing inferno.

00:44
Marketing expert Bodo Lang said the former All Black's drink driving incident will be his second strike.

'This could be the second strike' - if Dan Carter screws up again he could be out, expert says

Dan Carter apologised on social media today for drink driving.

00:33
Secretary Derek Best said many firefighters believe if they had been put into action sooner, more houses would have been saved.

Christchurch firefighters told to 'stand down' when blazes first started, says union

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said firefighters were told to "return to stations" when the hills were ablaze.


00:23
The Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Bill English today, and laid a wreath in Arrowtown.

'We both know the cruelty of nature' - Aussie PM reiterates Anzac mateship on NZ visit

Turnbull praised helicopter pilot Steve Askin who died on Tuesday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ