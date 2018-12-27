TODAY |

Immigration NZ can't discuss reason for overturn of visa decision

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand

Immigration New Zealand says legal reasons prevent it from saying why it reversed an earlier decision to deny a masters student a visa.

Shyamal Patel and her husband Jitnesh are celebrating after they were granted two-year work visas on Christmas Eve.

Mrs Patel said she had given up hope of staying in New Zealand after her application for a post-study visa was rejected.

At the time, an official told RNZ the department had reviewed Ms Patel's application four times but it fell short.

However, after her story was published, she was contacted by top firm Chapman Tripp, which offered to represent her pro bono in a judicial review proceeding.

The manager of Immigration New Zealand, Michael Carley, confirmed Mrs Patel and her husband had accepted two-year work visas and the court action would now be discontinued.

"For legal reasons INZ can make no further comment," Mr Carley said in a statement.

In the 2013/14 financial year, the most recent year for which data is available, 6076 people applied for employer-assisted post-study visas, of which 474 were declined.

Another 6727 people applied for "open" post-study visas (meaning they would not be tied to one employer), of which 107 were rejected.

rnz.co.nz

Shyamal Patel and her husband.
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Colin De Grandhomme bats against Sri Lanka
Colin de Grandhomme blitz sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 660 to win series
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
3
One person dead in Palmerston North crash
4
Salt Lake City teen's mugshot sparks fierce debate over his age on social media
5
Joy for woman previously denied visa to stay in NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead in Palmerston North crash
Los Angeles, USA - March 29, 2018: Air New Zealand Boeing 777 taxiing at Los Angeles Int. Airport seen from a helicopter.

Air New Zealand flies customers 30 billion kilometres in 2018
00:32
A four-wheel-drive vehicle was pulled from the river this afternoon.

Teenager who died after vehicle crashed into Whanganui River on Christmas Day named by police
Women at meeting.

Debt and finances top of worry list for Māori - survey